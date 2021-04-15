Special for CAFS) Namibian president hails China’s help

WINDHOEK, April 15 -- Namibian President Hage Geingob on Thursday hailed China for "coming to Namibia's rescue during an hour of need," following China's donation of COVID-19 vaccines. "In the spirit of south-south cooperation, China came to Africa and Namibia's aid," Geingob said during the State of the Nation Address. China donated Sinopharm vaccines to Namibia last month, making it possible for the country to start its vaccination campaign. Namibia has so far recorded 46,051 positive cases, with 44,162 recoveries and 592 deaths. Xinhua