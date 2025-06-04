PSC and Health Minister Discuss Strategies for Healthcare Recruitment

Windhoek, June 4 — In a recent courtesy call, the Public Service Commission (PSC) of Namibia met with the Honourable Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Esperance Luvindao today. This engagement aimed to familiarize the Minister with the PSC’s crucial role in human resources and recruitment processes, especially within the healthcare sector. The delegation was headed by Mr. Salmaan D. Jacobs, Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, who provided insights into the Commission’s ongoing efforts to bolster the recruitment of professionals in key healthcare positions.

Dr. Luvindao expressed her gratitude for the PSC’s visit, commending their dedication to enhancing public service. She underscored the importance of collaboration between the PSC and the Ministry to address the pressing need for skilled healthcare professionals, particularly in light of the increasing demands placed on the healthcare system by a growing population. “The Ministry cannot substitute critical roles such as doctors and nurses,” Dr. Luvindao stated, highlighting the reliance on the PSC to fill these vital positions efficiently.

The challenges currently facing the healthcare sector were at the forefront of discussions during the meeting. With the demand for healthcare services rising, innovative recruitment strategies are more essential than ever. The Minister noted that the Ministry is actively exploring new ways to attract talent to address gaps in essential roles. This commitment reflects a broader understanding of the need for a well-staffed healthcare system that can effectively serve all Namibians.

In addition to recruitment, the Minister emphasized another critical issue: the need for improved discipline within the Ministry. She pointed out that addressing instances of ill discipline is vital for maintaining high standards in public service. “Disciplinary actions must be taken to ensure that people are held accountable,” Dr. Luvindao asserted, making it clear that the Ministry will not tolerate complacency among its workforce. She articulated the need for employees to adhere to their defined roles and responsibilities. “Where employees are not performing, we will take the necessary measures to address this,” she added, reiterating the Ministry’s commitment to service delivery.

The dialogue underscored the symbiotic relationship the Ministry of Health shares with the PSC; the former relies on the latter’s expertise to ensure that the healthcare workforce is equipped to meet the population’s needs. This partnership is particularly crucial in times of crisis when swift action is required to recruit staff and maintain service standards.

Going forward, the Minister called for ongoing collaboration between the PSC and the Ministry to strengthen the health workforce further. She believes that a united front is essential in ensuring that essential healthcare services reach every corner of Namibia. “We must comply with the public service staff rules regarding misconduct, as it directly impacts service delivery,” Dr. Luvindao concluded, underscoring the interconnectedness of recruitment, accountability, and effective public health service.

As Namibia’s healthcare system evolves, the partnership between the Public Service Commission and the Ministry of Health and Social Services will play a significant role in shaping a responsive and responsible workforce, dedicated to serving the nation’s health needs efficiently and effectively. This engagement is a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring that public service remains accountable, well-resourced, and dedicated to promoting the well-being of all Namibians.

John K WaDisho

Photo: Contributed