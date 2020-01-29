Kenya to send second-string team to Africa Cross Country

NAIROBI, Jan. 29 -- Kenya will enter a second-string side at the Africa Cross Country Championships as the focus is on Algiers Africa championships and the Olympic Games. Head coach Julius Kirwa said Wednesday that the country has evaluated the merits of each competition. However, he said Kenya is keen to enter a strong team to the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing. "Africa cross country is not on top of our priority list. We have two bigger ones in Tokyo Olympic Games and the Africa Athletics Championships in Algiers that are of more concern to us," Kirwa said on Wednesday. "The World Athletics Indoor Tour is also an important event for our athletes to improve their speed and will culminate with the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing. It is an important event and we will wait on the World Athletics for direction. But for us we are keen to prepare a team for the tour of China," said Kirwa. The Africa Cross Country Championships are due to be held in Lome, Togo on April 1. Xinhua