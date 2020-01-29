UK to nationalize troubled Northern rail services

LONDON, Jan. 29 -- The troubled Northern Rail will be put into public ownership from March 1, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Wednesday. The announcement came after months of widespread cancellations and delays amid the introduction of new timetables in May 2018. Earlier this month, Shapps said the Northern franchise was no longer financially sustainable and would only be able to continue for a small number of months. The Northern network serves over 108 million passenger journeys a year on 2800 daily services, calling at 528 stations. Having been run by German operator Arriva since 2016, the Northern franchise will now be taken over by the Northern Trains Ltd, a subsidiary of the DOHL, which maintains continuity of passenger rail services if a passenger rail franchise terminates and is not immediately replaced. The government decision was welcomed by many in the north of England, with the mayors of Manchester and Liverpool branding it a "victory for passengers", according to British newspaper the Guardian. Arriva said it "understood the government's decision", but attributed the problems largely to "external factors" such as rail infrastructure. Xinhua