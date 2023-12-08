Trending Now
Election Watch: ECN’s Annual Reports Unveiled

December 8, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 8 — Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), Dr. Elsie Nghikembua, accompanied by ECN Chief Electoral and Referenda officer Petrus Shaama, and ECN Commissioners Gerson Tjihenuna and Gerson Sindano, presented the Commission’s 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 Annual Reports to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Prof. Peter Katjavivi on December 8, 2023.

The Annual Reports encompass the commission’s major activities during the respective periods. Dr. Nghikembua also delivered performance assessment reports for the recently conducted by-elections.

The submission of Annual Reports and performance assessment reports to the Speaker for tabling in Parliament aligns with the stipulations of the Electoral Act.

