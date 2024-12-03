Trending Now
Namibia Votes for Stability with First Female President
Politics

Namibia Votes for Stability with First Female President

December 3, 2024

By Derdy Mvila

WINDHOEK, DEC. 3 — Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has made history as Namibia’s first female president, securing victory in last week’s presidential election. Her win, with 57% of the vote, ensures the ruling Swapo party retains power for a 34th consecutive year since Namibia’s independence in 1990.

“The Namibian nation has voted for peace and stability,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah, 72, after official results were announced late on Tuesday.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who served as vice president and was a prominent figure in Namibia’s independence movement during the 1970s, rose through the ranks of Swapo as foreign minister before becoming vice president in February following the death of President Hage Geingob.

Despite her historic victory, opposition parties rejected the election results, citing technical problems such as shortages of ballot paper that delayed voting until Saturday. They argue the extended voting period was illegal and plan to challenge the outcome in court.

Panduleni Itula, leader of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) party and former dentist, came second with 25.5% of the vote. While this marks a slight decline from the 29% he garnered in 2019, his party made significant parliamentary gains, securing 20% of the vote compared to Swapo’s 53%, down from 65% five years ago.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was widely viewed as a steady and experienced leader untainted by the corruption scandals that have plagued some Swapo members. Her election reflects a departure from a regional trend in which liberation movements in southern Africa have faced increasing backlash from younger voters.

In recent months, the African National Congress in South Africa lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since apartheid, Botswana’s long-ruling party was ousted, and Mozambique experienced protests following claims of a rigged election. Namibia’s election signals a vote of confidence in Nandi-Ndaitwah’s promise of stability and continuity.

