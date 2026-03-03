Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs Ukraine strikes major oil terminal, naval base in Russia’s Novorossiysk
Ukraine strikes major oil terminal, naval base in Russia’s Novorossiysk
Current AffairsEuropeInternationalPolitics

Ukraine strikes major oil terminal, naval base in Russia’s Novorossiysk

March 3, 2026

KIEV, March 3– Ukrainian forces have struck a major oil terminal and a naval base in Russia’s southern port city of Novorossiysk, the armed forces said on Tuesday.

Oil loading arms at the Sheskharis terminal and an S-400 air defense system were damaged in the attack on Monday night, according to preliminary information from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

A large fire was recorded in the area, it said in a statement.

The full extent of the damage and other results of the strike are still being clarified.

The Sheskharis terminal is one of the largest oil and petroleum product transshipment facilities in southern Russia. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 85
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China opposes external forces interfering in Venezuela’s internal...

December 3, 2025

Dominican Republic to allow U.S. to use its...

November 27, 2025

EU to provide 500 mln euros for Western...

October 27, 2022

Floods, rains kill 31 in Pakistan in 2...

September 1, 2025

(Special for CAFS) Namibia advances new strategy to...

December 5, 2025

MultiChoice Training Investment a Massive Boost for African...

July 14, 2022

Yemen’s Houthis release 20 detained UN employees accused...

October 21, 2025

Sanae Takaichi officially elected Japanese PM

October 21, 2025

UN envoy demands release of detained employees in...

September 2, 2025

Bank of Namibia’s Innovation Hub: Paving the Way...

August 28, 2023
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.