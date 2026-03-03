Ukraine strikes major oil terminal, naval base in Russia’s Novorossiysk

KIEV, March 3– Ukrainian forces have struck a major oil terminal and a naval base in Russia’s southern port city of Novorossiysk, the armed forces said on Tuesday.

Oil loading arms at the Sheskharis terminal and an S-400 air defense system were damaged in the attack on Monday night, according to preliminary information from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

A large fire was recorded in the area, it said in a statement.

The full extent of the damage and other results of the strike are still being clarified.

The Sheskharis terminal is one of the largest oil and petroleum product transshipment facilities in southern Russia. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

