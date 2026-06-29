MOSCOW, June 29 — Russia is facing harsh, unprecedented pressure exerted by Western countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday. “Russia is facing harsh, unprecedented pressure from Western elites.

Unable to deliver a strategic defeat or battlefield victory against Russia, these forces have sought to destabilize its political landscape and stoke internal unrest, yet all such attempts have ended in failure,” Putin stated at the plenary session of the 23rd Congress of the United Russia party.

He stressed that Ukraine has been weaponized as a “battering ram” in the West’s confrontation with Russia, with blatant disregard for the Ukrainian people.

Putin pointed out that the West deliberately turns a blind eye to Kiev’s intentional strikes on civilian populations and infrastructure, as well as its near-open recruitment of domestic defectors in Russia to conduct sabotage and terrorist attacks.

Despite these blatant provocations, the West continues to impose new, illegitimate sanctions exclusively targeting Russia, he said. He added that Russia is firmly resisting all attempts to stifle its development, emphasizing that the country possesses ample capability to withstand such pressure, leaving no room for doubt.

Elections for deputies to the ninth State Duma are scheduled for Sept. 20, 2026. The ongoing United Russia party congress serves as a key platform for the upcoming electoral campaign. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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