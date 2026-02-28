Trending Now
Pakistan rules out Afghan claim of downing jet, capturing pilot
International

Pakistan rules out Afghan claim of downing jet, capturing pilot

February 28, 2026

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 28 ISLAMABAD, Feb. 28  — Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday rejected Afghan media’s claim of shooting down a Pakistani jet in Nangarhar province and capturing its pilot alive as “false and fabricated.”

Earlier, a police chief in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province said Afghan forces shot down a Pakistani fighter jet in the province on Saturday, and its pilot had been captured alive.

The information ministry categorically denied the allegation, stating that no aircraft belonging to the Pakistan Armed Forces had been shot down and no pilot was missing or captured.

“No loss of any Pakistani jet has been reported by the Pakistan Armed Forces,” the statement said. The ministry noted that no visual evidence, including crash debris, wreckage, or proof of a captured pilot, had been presented to substantiate the allegation.

Multiple videos used in the narrative are old clips being recycled to fit the false claim, the statement added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

