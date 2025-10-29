Namibia fields 32 athletes for 4th Africa Youth Games in Angola

Trending Now
NationalSports

October 29, 2025

WINDHOEK, Oct. 29 — Namibia has officially announced a delegation for the upcoming 4th African Youth Games, a key event serving as the primary qualification pathway for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) confirmed the final roster, which includes 46 members, comprising 32 athletes, 14 coaches and officials.

The African Youth Games, which is set to feature approximately 33 sporting disciplines and will involve all 54 African countries and regions, are scheduled to take place in Luanda and other Angolan cities from Dec. 10 to 20.

The Namibian team will contest in athletics, aquatics, basketball, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, golf, table tennis, and wrestling.

“Namibia is proud to join this continental celebration of youth sport, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to the government and partners for their unwavering support,” NNOC Chief Executive Officer, Anri Parker, said.

Angola will be hosting the African Youth Games for the first time. “We believe that their experience in Angola will not only contribute to the athlete’s individual growth but also to the advancement of sport and youth development in Namibia,” Parker said. (Xinhua)

