Algeria partially reopens air travel after 14-month shutdown

ALGIERS, June 2 — Algeria on Tuesday partially reopened the air travel for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The first flight from France, with 299 passengers onboard, landed in the Algiers International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The reopening plan includes five daily flights to and from four countries, including France, Turkey, Spain and Tunisia, according to the Algerian government.

The inbound passengers need to be quarantined at a designated hotel for five days after landing, as part of the health protocol against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Algeria reported 305 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 129,318. Eight new fatalities were recorded, bringing the death toll from the virus to 3,480. (Xinhua)