UN chief to meet Putin in Moscow

April 23, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, April 23 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Moscow on April 25 and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during the visit, a UN spokesman said Friday.
The secretary-general will have “a working meeting and lunch” with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for Guterres, adding that the secretary-general will be “received” by President Putin.
The UN chief sent separate letters Tuesday afternoon to the permanent missions of Russia and Ukraine to the UN, asking Putin to receive him in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to receive him in Kyiv, Dujarric said on Wednesday.  (Xinhua)

