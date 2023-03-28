Namibian Ophthalmologist Dr Helena Ndume Saves Sight of Thousands and Recognized as Africa’s Female Powerhouse

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 28 — Namibian ophthalmologist Dr Helena Ndume has been recognized as one of Forbes Africa’s The 50 over 50 List of Africa’s Female Powerhouses for her work in helping to eradicate preventable blindness in underprivileged communities around the world.

Dr Ndume has been working with the humanitarian organization See International since 1997, and together they have performed sight-restoring surgeries on over 38,000 people, free of charge. The surgeries have taken place in Namibia, neighbouring countries, and other underprivileged communities worldwide.

Speaking to BBC’s Newsday programme, Dr Ndume expressed her gratitude for the recognition. She said it was “very humbling” to have her work acknowledged and that it was a work of passion. She stressed that no amount of money in the world could compare to the happiness of someone who was once blind and can now see.

Dr Ndume also highlighted the importance of early detection in preventing blindness. She pointed out that many people go blind because the conditions are not detected early. She acknowledged the support of Namibia’s Ministry of Health in her work and highlighted that many people have played a role in helping her fight blindness.

Dr Ndume’s work has been widely recognized and applauded, and her inclusion in Forbes Africa’s The 50 over 50 List of Africa’s Female Powerhouses is a testament to her dedication and achievements. Her work has brought sight to thousands of people and has made a significant impact in the fight against preventable blindness.

Dr Ndume’s message is clear, and her work is an inspiration to all of us. She reminds us that it is not just one person’s work but the collective efforts of many that can make a difference. She has given hope to those who have lost their sight, and her work serves as a beacon of hope to many others. – Namibia Daily News