Trending Now
Home InternationalCRIME Eight traders arrested in Tanzania for smuggling gold
Eight traders arrested in Tanzania for smuggling gold
CRIME

Eight traders arrested in Tanzania for smuggling gold

May 30, 2022

DAR ES SALAAM, May 30 — Eight traders have been arrested in Tanzania’s northwestern region of Geita in connection with smuggling out of the country an unspecified amount of gold, an official said on Sunday.
Doto Biteko, the Minister for Minerals, announced the arrest of the eight traders in a meeting with small-scale miners at the Lwamgasa area in the gold-rich Geita region.
Biteko said the government launched a clampdown on unfaithful gold traders after sales started going down in minerals trading centres.
“The eight traders have been detained helping police in their investigations,” said the minister who declined to mention the amount of gold found in possession of the traders for investigative reasons.
Biteko urged traders to stop buying gold in the streets and instead buy the precious stones in state-run mineral trading centres.
In 2019, Tanzania set up government-controlled minerals trading centres in efforts aimed at curbing illegal exports of gold and other precious minerals.
The trading centres give small-scale miners direct access to a formal, regulated market where they can go and directly trade their gold.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 146
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

9 armed robbers killed in Botswana

February 24, 2022

Five killed in shooting spree in U.S. Colorado

December 28, 2021

UN official says explosive mines put around 1.2...

April 5, 2022

Somali army kills 7 al-Shabab terrorists

February 7, 2022

Cameroon separatists set off bomb in AFCON host...

January 7, 2022

Uganda asks DR Congo-based rebels to surrender under...

December 13, 2021

S. Africa police arrest 77 illegal miners

April 19, 2022

S. Africa’s National Assembly “extensively destroyed” by fire:...

January 3, 2022

DR Congo arrests suspected killers of Italian ambassador:...

January 19, 2022

886 civilians killed, wounded or kidnapped in Mali:...

March 25, 2022