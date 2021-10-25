Ohorongo Cement Donates equipment worth more than N$26million

WINDHOEK, OCT 25 – When the 3rd wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit Namibia, the request for assistance was also

heard by Support Ulm e.V. in Germany, and Prof. Dr. Heinz Maier, who heads up this Non- Governmental organization, immediately started to mobilize sponsors to participate in a relief project for Namibia.

The donation that came because of the project includes 899,300 medical masks and 2,000 surgical gowns, amongst various other items. In total, the donation is worth more than N$ 26 million

Hans-Wilhelm Schütte, Managing Director of Ohorongo Cement, handed over the donation to Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, Hon Minister of Health and Social Services, in Windhoek on 25 October 2021. It is a great pleasure for the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust, in collaboration with Support Ulm e.V. to once again be of assistance to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, said Schütte.

He further said that, since the establishment of OOCT in 2009, and as a result of a Technical Corporation Agreement between Support Ulm e.V., OOCT and the Ministry of Health and Social Services, medical supplies and equipment of more than N$ 27 million was already donated to various hospitals and clinics, excluding today’s donation.

Hon. Dr. Shangula expressed his profound gratitude and happiness that the donation supports Government efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and that it capacitates public health services to continue providing health services to the nation.

“We have come a long way in the fight against this pandemic. Although positive cases are decreasing, we cannot let our guard down, but should now, more than ever reinforce our strength by getting vaccinated to build a barrier in anticipation of a possible 4th wave. We have to continue to protect our healthcare workers for them to serve the nation in a safe environment. This donation will just do that,” he said. – mrobert@namibiadailynews.info