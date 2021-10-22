NSFAF Grows Spine, Threatens to Publicly Expose Defaulters.

WINDHOEK, OCT 22- Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) has evidently become tired of defaulters’ who have continued to take the Fund for a ride when it comes to paying back loans.

“The first list of defaulters will be published from 25 October 2021,” according to a statement released by NSFAF on Thursday which added that the exposure would be followed by “appropriate legal action.”

Defaulters were encouraged to contact NASFAF using the email: recovery.nsfaf.com.na before the commencement of the mass expose.

Lawyer activist Amoomo Kadhila said that if an agency decided to disclose shared information to the public, then as a best practice, the agency should first seek written consent from the person that provided the information.

NSFAF’s stance on repayment of their loan seems relaxed and is on a, “I will payback when I am comfortable doing so. These guys breached the legal contract we signed. They made us protest every year for us to get what belonged to us, hence they will and must have to protest in order to get their money from us,” said one angry benefactor who shared their opinion on this matter.

It is unclear as to what end NSFAF would wish to accomplish by publishing the names of defaulters considering the last two years that have crippled the economy globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic that not only halted industries, but also claimed lives.

Another point of note is that if NSFAF publishes names of defaulters and they have passed away, what will be the Fund’s next move.

Anna Hepeni

