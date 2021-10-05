International Teachers’ Day – They are to be acknowledged and honoured

Rundu,5 October–We may not forget to acknowledge those who served the nation by providing education to our children amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

While schools were closed due to the pandemic, some instructors ensured that learning did not come to a standstill. In fact, several of them became real heroes by assisting the underprivileged with learning and educational classes.

Mirjam Bagaia, a Lifeskills teacher at Noordgrens school in Rundu, who has been involved in her teaching career for 22 years, also guided learners through Syco – Support in mental health. She said: “Teachers are a blessing from God and to see that many of the learners she has taught at the school has joined her, is overwhelming. I have seen that I have implanted good seeds in many young ones. I have seen myself that I did a lot of things in their lives and has made a good impact. Some learners that I have taught are doctors, teachers, and engineers.”

“A good teacher should be passionate and do things from the heart. It is not easy to be a teacher, but we shouldn’t do it for money. We are there for the kids, not because of the benefits, but for the love. For those who are venturing into a teaching career, just remember to have passion and love for children. For those teachers that had been teaching for long, continue pushing. We are now in the profession and remember the future is for those teachers who are role models for the love of the Namibian child.”

“I want to encourage all the teachers to remain positive during this Covid-19 pandemic and I wish you all a happy Teachers’ Day.”