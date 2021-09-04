Trending Now
Home World Thousands in Australia sign petition asking government to give light to Chinese COVID-19 vaccines
Thousands in Australia sign petition asking government to give light to Chinese COVID-19 vaccines
World

Thousands in Australia sign petition asking government to give light to Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

written by Paulina Meke September 4, 2021

CANBERRA, Sept. 4 — Thousands of individuals have signed a petition asking the Australian government to introduce or import COVID-19 vaccines made by China.
The petition, launched last week on the website of the Parliament of Australia, has garnered nearly 8,000 signatures, as of Saturday morning.
The campaign was initiated due to “the serious COVID-19 epidemic situation in Australia,” as well as the shortage of vaccines in the country, the petition read.
Vaccines made by China are safe, effective, and cheaper, and have been supplied to millions of people in many other countries and regions, it noted.
The Australian government has been under criticism for its vaccine rollout.
On Saturday morning, Australia reported more than 1,750 new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19, the third day in a row for a new record number. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 6
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN chief urges driving forward efforts to achieve...

July 17, 2021

Japan approves domestic use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

July 30, 2021

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine benefits “far outweigh”...

July 23, 2021

Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 6.5 mln: Africa CDC

July 27, 2021

Interview: CPC’s experience in leading China out of...

August 3, 2021

(Special for CAFS) South Africa’s Western Cape starting...

July 16, 2021

Mexican president to press Biden for temporary migrant...

September 3, 2021

Japan to support fish industry if controversial release...

August 24, 2021

WHO calls for action to increase COVID-19 vaccination...

August 30, 2021

Pakistan opposes politicizing COVID-19 origins tracing, urges science-based...

September 3, 2021