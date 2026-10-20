Namibia, Angola seek to turn longstanding ties into economic gains

WINDHOEK, Oct. 20 — Namibia and Angola have pledged to deepen cooperation in energy, water, transport and trade, with their presidents calling for longstanding political ties to translate into greater economic benefits for people in both countries.

The calls came during Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s state visit to Angola, where she and Angolan President Joao Lourenco co-chaired the inaugural session of the Angola-Namibia Bi-National Commission in Luanda on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the Namibian presidency, Nandi-Ndaitwah called for effective implementation of bilateral commitments, saying cooperation should be measured by improvements in people’s lives rather than the number of agreements signed.

The two countries signed eight cooperation instruments, including an agreement to establish a one-stop border post at Oshikango and Santa Clara, as well as documents covering fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, culture and sports. Energy also featured prominently in the discussions, with both sides seeking progress on the long-planned Baynes binational hydropower project.

Water and transport infrastructure formed another key part of the cooperation agenda. According to the Namibian presidency, Nandi-Ndaitwah called for progress on extending the Cafu Canal infrastructure into Namibia and commissioning permanent pumping stations at Calueque.

She also highlighted the proposed railway extension from Oshikango in northern Namibia to Santa Clara in Angola, saying improved connectivity could reduce transport costs and facilitate the movement of goods.

Lourenco, meanwhile, said Angola was ready to share its experience in building water storage dams and canals to supply communities, livestock and agriculture, noting that southern Angola and northern Namibia faced similar challenges from severe drought, according to the Angolan government’s account.

The two countries’ ties date back to Namibia‘s liberation struggle, when Angola sheltered Namibian refugees and supported the country’s independence movement. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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