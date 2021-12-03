NILLIAN MULEMI TO HEAD GIPF BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Trending Now
December 3, 2021

WINDHOEK, Dec. 3  —  The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) Board of Trustees has elected Ms. Nillian Mulemi as Chairperson, effective 01 January 2022 to 31 December 2022. The election was held during the quarterly board meeting held on 01 December 2021 and in consideration that the term of the outgoing Chairperson, Mr. Goms Menette is due to expire on 31 December 2021.
Ms. Mulemi is the Chief Executive Officer at the Petroleum Training and Education Fund (PETROFUND). She brings to the board twenty-eight (28) years of work and leadership experience in the areas of law and corporate finance. At the time of her appointment as Board Chairperson, Ms. Mulemi has been the Chairperson of the GIPF Investments Committee. Ms. Mulemi holds a Master’s Degree in Finance obtained from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, a Bachelor’s of Law Degree, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting both obtained from the University of Namibia. She also holds a National Diploma in Cost Accounting obtained from the Polytechnic of Namibia. In 2018, she attended a Leadership Programme offered by Harvard University in the United States of America.
“We bid farewell to Mr. Goms Menette, who has provided innovative leadership as Chairman of the GIPF Board, and thank him for his commitment, professionalism, and foresight during his tenure at the Fund,” said Mr. David Nuyoma, GIPF CEO and Principal Officer.

