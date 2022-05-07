Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Pope says NATO may have caused Russia’s moves in Ukraine: Politico
Pope says NATO may have caused Russia’s moves in Ukraine: Politico
Europe

Pope says NATO may have caused Russia’s moves in Ukraine: Politico

May 7, 2022

ROME, May 7  — Pope Francis said the “barking” of NATO at Russia’s door might have led to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, U.S. news portal Politico has reported.
“While he (the Pope) might not go as far as saying NATO’s presence in nearby countries ‘provoked’ Moscow, it ‘perhaps facilitated’ the invasion,” said the report.
The pope made the remarks in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera published Tuesday.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 58
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Australian gov’t announces national approach to conservation of...

November 23, 2020

European Commission president sets out EU’s priorities for...

September 16, 2021

American family of six rescued after being trapped...

April 1, 2018

Senegal coach Cisse vows to beat Colombia to...

June 28, 2018

Russian film crew returns from space

October 17, 2021

First case of Omicron variant confirmed in Italy

November 28, 2021

UK will work with Taliban “if necessary”, says...

August 20, 2021

German hospitals running out of ICU beds as...

November 22, 2021

Australia’s union leaders warn of job losses from...

September 28, 2021

Ukrainian army gets 3,000 units of weaponry in...

December 18, 2021