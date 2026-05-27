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Nigerian troops kill 300 suspected terrorists, rescue 221 kidnap victims
Africa

Nigerian troops kill 300 suspected terrorists, rescue 221 kidnap victims

May 27, 2026

ABUJA, May 27– Nigerian troops killed 317 suspected terrorists and arrested 314 others in a series of anti-terrorism operations nationwide in May, the military said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a monthly press briefing, military spokesperson Michael Onoja said the operations also led to the rescue of 221 kidnapped victims and the surrender of 18 suspected terrorists.

According to Onoja, the operations were carried out jointly by air, land and maritime forces in coordination with other security agencies.

Troops recovered 93 weapons of various kinds and destroyed three illegal oil refining sites, while seizing tens of thousands of liters of stolen petroleum products, Onoja added.

The military official said the operations reflected sustained pressure on terrorist networks, criminal groups and oil-theft syndicates across the country.

Terrorism and banditry continue to plague the West African country. In February, President Bola Tinubu called for urgent collective action to tackle the security challenges. Namibia Daily News / (Xinhua)

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