BEIJING, May 27 — The Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS) held the fourth meeting of its fourth council here on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on implementing the decisions and arrangements of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on Taiwan-related work, analyzing the current situation across the Taiwan Strait, reviewing the association’s work over the past year, and making plans for the next stage.

The meeting called on the association to play an active and effective role in the face of the complex situation across the Strait, uphold a pragmatic approach, and make greater contributions to national rejuvenation and reunification.

Zhang Zhijun, president of ARATS, made the keynote speech at the meeting. More than 130 council members and representatives of member units at ARATS attended the meeting.

The 1992 Consensus was reached between the mainland-based ARATS and the Taiwan-based Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF), with authorization from the authorities on both sides of the Strait. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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