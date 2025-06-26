Namibia names rugby squad for international test clash

WINDHOEK, June 26– Namibia‘s Rugby Union (NRU) has announced a 26-man squad set to face Italy in an international test match, scheduled to take place in the capital, Windhoek, on Friday.

The upcoming test match follows the recent coaching change within the Namibian national team. The squad selection marks a significant step as the team prepares for this international encounter.

The first 15 will be captained by Prince Gaoseb and supported by 11 other players on the bench. Namibia last played Italy in the 2023 Rugby World Cup held in France, in which Namibia lost 52-8.

On Tuesday, NRU President Petrie Theron, in a statement, said despite the coaching changes, “all operational and performance plans remain on track, and the union is committed to fielding a competitive and well-prepared national team.” (Xinhua)

