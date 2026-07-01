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Home InternationalAfrica 1 killed, 11 injured as repatriation bus overturns in S. Africa’s Limpopo
1 killed, 11 injured as repatriation bus overturns in S. Africa’s Limpopo
Africa

1 killed, 11 injured as repatriation bus overturns in S. Africa’s Limpopo

July 1, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, July 1– A bus transporting foreign nationals for repatriation overturned near Musina in South Africa’s Limpopo Province, killing the driver and injuring 11 passengers, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety said the accident occurred on the N1 highway near Beitbridge Border Post, with preliminary investigations indicating that driver fatigue may have contributed to the crash.

“The driver has been confirmed deceased, while 11 passengers sustained injuries,” said Mashudu Mabata, spokesperson for the department. The Border Management Authority said the bus, which carried 65 Malawian nationals, was traveling from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal Province to a repatriation camp near the Beitbridge border crossing.

The accident came as South Africa facilitated the voluntary return of undocumented foreign nationals following recent anti-immigration demonstrations across the country.

Authorities are processing Malawians, Zimbabweans, Ghanaians, Nigerians, and other African nationals who have opted to return home through arrangements coordinated between the South African government and their respective countries. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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