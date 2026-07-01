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Namibia raises 4.16 mln USD from 2026 fishing quota auctions
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Namibia raises 4.16 mln USD from 2026 fishing quota auctions

July 1, 2026

WINDHOEK, July 1 — Namibia’s government raised 68.4 million Namibian dollars (about 4.16 million U.S. dollars) from public auctions of government fishing quotas for the 2026 fishing season, according to figures released Wednesday by the Ministry of Finance.

The auctions, held on May 22, with payments completed by May 29, attracted bids in both the wet-processing and freezer-processing categories, the ministry said in a statement. A total of 11,037.11 metric tons of horse mackerel and 1,719.69 metric tons of hake were allocated.

The final revenue includes non-refundable application fees of 9,000 Namibian dollars for horse mackerel bids and 13,000 Namibian dollars for hake bids. According to the ministry, the auctions achieved stronger clearing prices than previous quota auctions, while all quotas on offer were successfully allocated, leaving no unsold volumes.

Namibia has auctioned government objective fishing quotas since 2020 as part of efforts to generate revenue for the state and improve transparency in the allocation of marine resources.

Under the country’s fisheries management framework, a portion of the annual allowable catch is reserved as government objective quotas and sold through public auctions. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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