Namibian Leader Joins World Leaders in New York for UNGA 78

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, Sept. 15 — President Hage G. Geingob will join other Heads of State and Government during the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly week, scheduled for September 18-24, 2023, in New York, USA. President Geingob is set to deliver a significant statement on behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Namibia on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. This event marks a pivotal moment in the pursuit of the 2030 Agenda and the pressing need to refocus efforts on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The theme for this year’s General Assembly is “Rebuilding Trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all.” Heads of State and Government will collaboratively address global challenges related to peace, security, and sustainable development.

As a leader known for overseeing one of Africa’s most advanced social protection systems, President Geingob will share his insights on Sunday, September 17, during the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions, an event hosted by the International Labour Organization. On Monday, September 18, 2023, President Geingob will actively participate in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, where he will address the topic: “Scaling up actions on key transitions to accelerate SDG progress.”

Furthermore, President Geingob will engage in discussions on September 19 about “Critical Minerals and the Energy Transitions” at the Corporate Council on Africa Roundtable. This platform offers an opportunity for Namibia to showcase its position as a prime destination for mining investments and green solutions, particularly through the development of a green hydrogen industry.

In response to the invitation from the Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E. Antonio Guterres, President Geingob will participate in the UN Climate Ambition Summit, demonstrating Namibia’s commitment to accelerating action against climate change. As a water-stressed country, Namibia’s President will also lead discussions during the High-Level Panel on Water Investment for Africa on September 19, 2023.

President Geingob, a passionate advocate for the fight against climate change, co-founded the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy (Oceans’ Panel) in 2018. This global initiative, now comprising 17 members including countries like the United Kingdom, France, and the United States, aims to promote a sustainable ocean economy aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. The Panel believes that present actions can preserve the ocean’s regenerative capacity, providing substantial economic, environmental, and social benefits while addressing global challenges. President Geingob will participate in the Oceans’ Panel Summit at the invitation of the President of Palau and the Prime Minister of Norway. This initiative is working towards climate solutions that can contribute to up to 21% of the annual greenhouse gas emission reductions required by 2050 to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

As an illustrious alumnus of the Africa-America Institute (AAI), President Geingob will lead a fireside conversation alongside President Mokgweetsi Masisi of the Republic of Botswana at the 39th Annual Awards Gala and 70th Africa-America Institute Anniversary celebrations. President Geingob has received numerous accolades, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, for his academic journey that began with an AAI scholarship funding his undergraduate studies at Fordham University in 1970, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts. He later earned a Master of Arts in Political Science in 1974 at The New School. With six honorary doctoral degrees to his name, President Geingob completed a PhD in Political Science in 2005 at Leeds University in the United Kingdom.

In addition to engaging in bilateral and mini-lateral meetings with other Heads of State and Government, including representatives from Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, President Geingob will deliver remarks at the Invest in Namibia Luncheon. He will also meet with industry leaders from prominent oil majors like Chevron International.

President Geingob will depart Namibia on Thursday, September 14, 2023, with a technical stopover in the French Republic, where he will deliver a lecture at Sciences Po. His return journey to Namibia is scheduled for September 25, 2023, with another technical stopover in the French Republic. Furthermore, in his capacity as the Patron of Namibian Rugby, President Geingob may attend the Namibian men’s national rugby team, Welwitschias, World Cup match against the All Blacks/New Zealand on Friday, September 15, 2023. – Namibia Daily News