110 Stampriet pupils get the honours

By Charmaine Boois

More than 110 pupils at Stampriet Combined School received awards for sports excellence and for outstanding performance in academics at a prize-giving ceremony.

The school award ceremony took place last night in which Deensia Swartbooi, the councillor for the Mariental rural constituency delivered a keynote address.

Swartbooi urged the Stampriet Combined School pupils to start thinking about their futures.

“Don’t let dreams be dreams; take a step or two further to turn them into plans,” she said.

The councillor also praised the teachers and said in addition to teaching, they should also provide guidance to the children.

Swartbooi told the teachers that they should also serve as the parents, counsellors, and confidantes of the pupils.

She expressed best wishes to the pupils and teachers.