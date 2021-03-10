Nedbank Namibia National XCM Championships 2021.

Windhoek, Mar 10 — The 2021 Nedbank Namibia National XCM Championships were held on Saturday, 06 March at the IJG trails in Kleine Kuppe.

The cycling event, in conjunction with the Namibian Cycling Federation, is one that is sought after by avid mountain bike cyclists and supporters, as elite podium winners are recipients of the Namibian national cycling kit which gives them the opportunity to represent Namibia at international cycling events.

Nedbank Namibia’s spokesperson, Gernot de Klerk, highlighted the bank’s dedication to the development of cycling in the country. “It’s a privilege and an honor to be involved in so many events impacting the cycling community and growth of the sport at a supremely competitive level. Well done to our national champions, who have proven that we are able to hold our own at continental competitions and fly our country’s banner with pride.”

With over 120 entries, the mountain bike races consisted of the following categories; Elite, U/23, Sub Vet, Vet, Masters, Grand Masters, Junior Men, Junior Women, U/16 and U/14 boys.

It was a race of endurance, skill and agility, which tested competitors to their very limits because of its uneven terrain and sharp bursts of wind. The Elite and Vet cyclists raced in two loops which covered a total of 62km.

Alex Miller and Carmen Johannes were crowned the 2021 Nedbank National Cross Country Marathon Champions.

NCF President, Axel Theissen, thanked Nedbank for supporting the Namibian cycling community by providing platforms where cycling talent is showcased and given the opportunity to flourish.

The Nedbank Namibia National XCM Championships is one of numerous cycling events to be hosted by Nedbank Namibia this year.

Photo caption: NCF President, Axel Theissen, Elite Women winner, Carmen Johannes, Elite Men winner, Alex Miller, NCF representative, Rina Engelbrecht and Nedbank Namibia’s spokesperson, Gernot De Klerk.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info