Nedbank Namibia Hosts Economic Discussion on National Budget

By Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND, March 16 — Nedbank Namibia held an economic discussion on Wednesday, 15 March, at the Swakopmund Hotel and Entertainment Centre. The discussion was centred around the Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises, Ipumbu Shiimi’s Budget Statement, which was tabled in parliament last month. The event coincided with the bank’s annual employee roadshow and brought together leading voices in the coastal business community to discuss the current economic state of the country.

In her opening remarks, Nedbank Namibia Managing Director, Martha Murorua, stressed the importance of aligning efforts with government initiatives for reviving the economy. She emphasized that it is crucial for all players in the Namibian economy to familiarize themselves with the government’s financial priorities so that they can understand what role they can play in seeing the people of the country prosper.

Managing Director of High Economic Intelligence Namibia, Salomo Hei, gave a presentation on the global, regional, and domestic economic outlook, focusing on key indicators such as Global GDP Growth, Inflation, SACU Revenues, and Debt. The panel discussion, moderated by Nedbank Namibia Executive for Corporate and Investment Banking, Tjivingurura Mbuende, included Senior Research and Product Development Officer – Agribank Namibia, Indileni Nanghonga; Managing Director: High Economic Intelligence Namibia, Salomo Hei; and a representative from Sequoia Tax and Legal Advisory, Elizabeth Manasse.

The discussion covered a wide range of topics, and the panellists shared their unique perspectives and insights on the critical issues and key highlights outlined in the 2023/2024 National Budget. The event highlighted the importance of collaboration and cooperation between the government and the private sector to promote economic growth and prosperity in Namibia. – Namibia Daily News