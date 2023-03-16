Sanlam donates N$50,000 to assist flood victims in Namibia’s Oshana Region

By Staff Reporter

OSHANA, March 16 — Sanlam, a leading financial services group in Namibia, has donated N$50,000 worth of mosquito nets, chemicals to eradicate mosquito larvae, and water purification sachets to help the victims of the floods that occurred earlier this year in the Oshana Region. Over 50 homes were affected by the floods, which also washed away roads and left about 300 Namibians with no place to sleep. The relief items donated by Sanlam are aimed at preventing the spread of Malaria that mosquitoes can transmit to those affected by the floods.

According to the Risk Disaster Committee in the Oshana region, the flood relief items will go a long way in mitigating the impact of the floods and will assist the community members who have fallen victim to the disaster. The donation was handed over to the Office of the Governor of Ohangwena Region.

Laurencia Prinzonsky, Marketing and Communications Manager at Sanlam, said that the company is committed to giving back and playing its part in supporting worthy initiatives that have a positive impact on the country. “We regard the plight of our people to be very serious – no one should suffer. This is why, as a corporate, we join hands with the government to help mitigate the impact. Sanlam encourages other corporates to join hands to ensure that the members of our community have access to clean water and other necessities during this difficult period,” she added.

Sanlam’s donation is a testament to the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to supporting the communities in which it operates. The financial services group has been actively involved in supporting initiatives that have a positive impact on the country in focus areas of health and welfare, education, entrepreneurial development, sports development, and culture. – Namibia Daily News