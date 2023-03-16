Trending Now
Home NationalHospitality Sanlam donates N$50,000 to assist flood victims in Namibia’s Oshana Region
Sanlam donates N$50,000 to assist flood victims in Namibia’s Oshana Region
From Left to right Jonas Kapenda ( chairperson of Risk Disaster Committee), Abner S Kalimbo ( Branch Manager Sanlam Oshakati ), Elia Kaulifewangali Irimari (Hon Governor of Oshana Regional ) Andreas Uutoni ( Councillor, Chairperson of Oshana Regional Council ) and Johannes Haiduwa (Sales Manager Sanlam Oshakati).
Hospitality

Sanlam donates N$50,000 to assist flood victims in Namibia’s Oshana Region

March 16, 2023

By Staff Reporter

OSHANA, March  16  —  Sanlam, a leading financial services group in Namibia, has donated N$50,000 worth of mosquito nets, chemicals to eradicate mosquito larvae, and water purification sachets to help the victims of the floods that occurred earlier this year in the Oshana Region. Over 50 homes were affected by the floods, which also washed away roads and left about 300 Namibians with no place to sleep. The relief items donated by Sanlam are aimed at preventing the spread of Malaria that mosquitoes can transmit to those affected by the floods.

According to the Risk Disaster Committee in the Oshana region, the flood relief items will go a long way in mitigating the impact of the floods and will assist the community members who have fallen victim to the disaster. The donation was handed over to the Office of the Governor of Ohangwena Region.

Laurencia Prinzonsky, Marketing and Communications Manager at Sanlam, said that the company is committed to giving back and playing its part in supporting worthy initiatives that have a positive impact on the country. “We regard the plight of our people to be very serious – no one should suffer. This is why, as a corporate, we join hands with the government to help mitigate the impact. Sanlam encourages other corporates to join hands to ensure that the members of our community have access to clean water and other necessities during this difficult period,” she added.

Sanlam’s donation is a testament to the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to supporting the communities in which it operates. The financial services group has been actively involved in supporting initiatives that have a positive impact on the country in focus areas of health and welfare, education, entrepreneurial development, sports development, and culture.  – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 33
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

636 children and 52 teachers to benefit from...

April 27, 2022

O&L Leisure Welcomes local tourists.

October 7, 2020

Have some soup and keep warm

June 21, 2019

NAMDIA SPONSORS ATHLETICS NAMIBIA

June 3, 2022

8 killed, 22 injured in IED explosion in...

March 20, 2020

Debmarine donates bus to school

November 8, 2022

Refurbished train carriages at Midgard are one of...

May 8, 2019

Outapi invites parliamentarians to gala dinner

September 16, 2022

FAWENA visits Ohalushu primary school

October 26, 2022

NWR staff attend Innkeeper training

March 9, 2020

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by