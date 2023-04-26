Old Mutual Ranks as Strongest Insurance Brand Globally in 2023

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 26 — Old Mutual, the South African insurance company, has been named the Strongest Insurance Brand Globally in the 2023 Top 100 Brands rankings, with a Brand Strength Score of 89/100, up 3pts from 2022. Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy, measures brands against a benchmark of thousands of leading companies worldwide. The ranking approach assesses marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance to gauge brand strength.

Mignon du Preez, the Old Mutual Namibia Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive, stated, “We are proud of this achievement and remain committed to being our customer’s first choice by providing sustainable and innovative solutions to help them achieve their financial goals.” Old Mutual’s success is attributed to its trust and loyalty built with its customers, along with its strategic focus on growing and protecting its core retail businesses while unlocking new growth engines. The company’s commitment to sustainability and social inclusivity has also played a significant role in this achievement.

Old Mutual’s commitment to providing customer solutions and meeting evolving customer needs has earned it recognition as the Strongest Insurance Brand globally. This accomplishment emphasizes the company’s dedication to delivering value to its customers and creating mutual futures for all. – Namibia Daily News