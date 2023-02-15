Nedbank Namibia appoints Bianca Muller as Human Resources Executive

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Feb. 15 — The Human Resources (HR) Executive of Nedbank Namibia, Bianca Muller, is a seasoned professional with more than 20 years of work experience. She has a wealth of knowledge and proficiency in a variety of business disciplines, particularly in human resource management, where she most recently served in an executive capacity in the fishing sector for the previous five years.

She also has a certificate in advanced human resources management and an honours degree in marketing. Her master’s in business administration (MBA) studies at the Graduate School of Business at the University of Cape Town just concluded with the submission of her final dissertation (UCT).

Muller affirms that she possesses the essential skill sets to manage high-performing teams because of her schooling and work experience.

She claims that her knowledge and leadership style have made it possible for her to effectively lead transformation efforts and lead teams through uncertain times. She has a passion for motivating and inspiring people to realize their unique purpose.

Nearly two decades ago, Muller began her career in human resources in the banking industry. It was there that she first encountered all the standard HR tasks, such as hiring and firing, labour relations, training and development, and compensation. She has changed and risen to leadership positions over the years, which has enabled her to impact many people’s lives. She considers her leadership style as compassionate and empathic, and it has allowed her to connect with a wide range of people and form enduring bonds with her team members, fostering an office culture that values diversity, belonging, and trust.

Martha Murorua, Managing Director of Nedbank Namibia, expressed her confidence in this addition to the bank’s team, stating that with it comes a renewed commitment towards developing and mentoring employees for success. ‘We are delighted to welcome Bianca to our executive team. With her expertise and invaluable knowledge, she is sure to provide an extra boost of capability that will enable the organisation’s growth. We look forward to seeing new opportunities unfold under her leadership,’ Murorua says.

Since linking HR best practices to business strategy is crucial for every company’s success, Bianca is working to transform HR into a crucial strategic partner. Creating a strong employer brand that will draw and keep top people, making Nedbank a desirable place to work, bank, and invest, is at the heart of her responsibilities.

“Your authenticity is at the centre of your strength and at the heart of YOUR effective, impactful leadership,” Muller quoted the author Carla Harris, one of her most respected and prominent worldwide leaders.

I really think that everyone was given a certain talent at birth, thus we are all capable of accomplishing the extraordinary. My role is to create an environment where everyone is driven to bring out their unique self, Muller said. “Leaders who inspire this individuality to shine help people uncover their genuine purpose and unequalled potential.