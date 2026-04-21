Nedbank Namibia receives 6th Commerzbank STP Award

Windhoek, April.21 — Nedbank Namibia has been awarded the 2025 Straight Through Processing (STP) Award by Commerzbank AG, reinforcing the bank’s position as a trusted, internationally connected financial institution. This award recognises Nedbank Namibia’s ability to deliver reliable cross-border payment services.

The Commerzbank STP Award is granted annually to a limited number of correspondent banking partners worldwide that demonstrate outstanding quality in processing commercial payments and financial institution transfers. The assessment used to determine award recipients is based on stringent global standards, including the accuracy, completeness and formatting of payment data, which enables transactions to be processed automatically without manual intervention.

Straight-through processing has become a critical benchmark in international banking efficiency. Yet, despite advances in global payment systems, the average global STP rate for cross-border payments remains as low as 26%. This means that nearly three-quarters of international payments still require manual repair or intervention. As cross-border transaction values are expected to increase from US$190 trillion to nearly US$290 trillion by 2030, the need for high-quality, automated payment processing has never been greater. Institutions that can consistently achieve high STP rates are better positioned to support global trade, investment, and economic growth.

Cross-border payments in Africa are widely recognised as more complex than in many other regions. This complexity is driven by fragmented infrastructure, multiple currencies, regulatory variation, and reliance on correspondent banking networks. As a result, research shows that STP rates in parts of Africa and other emerging markets can fall to 80–85% or lower, increasing costs and delays for businesses involved in international trade.

Against this backdrop, Nedbank Namibia’s recognition by Commerzbank reflects an exceptional level of operational discipline and technical expertise. The award confirms that Nedbank Namibia’s international payments consistently pass through global banking channels with clean data and minimal manual intervention, supporting faster settlement, fewer delays, and a dependable experience for clients.

The bank won its 6th award 2012, 2014, 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2025.

Commenting on the award, Nedbank Namibia’s Communications and PR Manager Selma Kaulinge said: ‘This award from Commerzbank speaks to our ethos of being money experts who do good. It demonstrates that global best practice, precision and reliability can be delivered from Namibia into the world. By reducing friction in cross-border payments, we help our clients trade, invest and grow with confidence, contributing positively to economic activity while upholding the highest standards of integrity and excellence.’

The award further strengthens Nedbank Namibia’s standing with international correspondent banks and global partners, reinforcing trust in its systems, people and processes.

As Namibia continues to integrate into regional and global markets, Nedbank Namibia’s Commerzbank STP Award signals that world-class banking capability can and does reside at home, enabling sustainable growth through efficient, responsible finance.

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