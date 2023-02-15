Dr Albertina N. Amupala Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Dr. Albertina N. Amupala is a board-certified and registered Obstetrician and Gynecologist.

In 2001, Dr. Amupala graduated from Oshigambo High School. She pursued her medical education at the undergraduate level and graduated in 2009 with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBChB) from the prestigious University of Pretoria in South Africa.

In 2011, Dr. Amupala finished a two-year internship at Namibia’s national referral Windhoek Hospital Complex. She has been a Medical Officer in the Obstetrics and Gynecology department of the same hospital for five years. She gained a full understanding of maternal health issues, and her desire to offer the greatest medical care has been stronger with time. She earned a Diploma in Obstetrics & Gynecology from the College of Medicine South Africa in 2013 to advance her education and abilities in this field.

She enrolled at the University of Pretoria in April 2017 to begin her training as a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology. After completing her Master’s in Medicine (Obstetrician and Gynecology), Dr. Amupala was accepted as a fellow at the South African Colleges of Medicine in 2021. Her areas of focus are maternal-fetal care and high-risk obstetrics. Obstetricians have a crucial role in offering assistance and ensuring a safe delivery during childbirth, which is a significant life event for any woman. She has grown to adore working with pregnant women and always tries to find solutions to their concerns while ensuring the best possible outcome for them. She is committed to giving her patients the best possible care by utilizing evidence-based medicine.