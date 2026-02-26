Nedbank for Good Series advances agricultural skills development nationwide

Windhoek, Feb. 26 – – The 2026 Nedbank for Good Series officially launched on 20 February 2026, marking the return of the national golf initiative with a continued focus on inclusive agricultural development through sport. First introduced in 2020, the series has grown into a national platform that links competitive participation to structured community upliftment through charitable partnerships.

In partnership with Agra ProVision, proceeds from the tournament fund agricultural training initiatives in the northern, southern and eastern regions of Namibia, including programmes that support persons with disabilities. Agra ProVision became the beneficiary of the series in 2024 and has received over N$500 000 towards horticulture training and capacity development nationwide by the end of the 2025 edition.

The 2025 tournament marked a participation milestone with a total of 593 players taking part in the series nationwide. This steady growth in field sizes reflects increasing recognition of how corporate backed sporting platforms can contribute to skills development and inclusive economic participation at grassroots level, in line with Namibia’s affirmative action objectives.

Funding raised in 2025 enabled Agra ProVision to conduct horticulture training between October 2025 and December 2025 across 14 sites including Groot Aub, Oshakati, Gobabis, Okahandja and Mariental. A total of 206 participants were trained during this phase, representing a 32% increase compared to the earlier training period in the same year. Each participant received practical starter resources that included a seed pack containing five crop varieties, fertiliser and planting instructions, as well as a planting calendar to support seasonal crop planning.

The project closure report indicates that these resources enabled participants to establish household gardens immediately, improving food security while creating opportunities for income generation through the sale of surplus produce. By introducing good agricultural practices and strengthening crop production knowledge, the programme contributes to local agricultural value chains and long-term household sustainability.

Series organiser Dan Zwiebel, said that while fundraising remains important, the broader objective this year is the sustained reach and participation growth: ‘We do not focus too heavily on financial targets, but we will be thankful if we are able to reach our targets in 2026. Our priority is to expand awareness and increase field sizes, particularly at additional venues such as Okahandja, Outjo and Grootfontein that were introduced last year.’

Since the inception of the Nedbank for Good Series, close to N$1.5 million has been raised for different charity organisations and also reach more than 70% of Namibia’s golfing fraternity. As part of that percentage, participation within the ladies division has recorded consistent annual growth since its deliberate introduction in 2024.

Nedbank Namibia Chief Commercial Officer, JG van Graan, said the series continues to reflect the bank’s long-term commitment to inclusive economic development: As money experts who do good, the Nedbank for Good Series demonstrates how sport can be aligned with structured community empowerment. By linking golf to agricultural training, we are contributing to national development priorities and enabling communities to participate more actively in local economic value chains.’

The 2026 series kicked off in Windhoek, at the Windhoek Golf Club on 21 February, and will proceed to Okahandja Golf Club on 7 March, Oranjemund Golf Club on 11 April, Gobabis Golf Club on 25 April, Outjo Golf Club on 29 May, Oshakati Golf Club on 20 June, Tsumeb Golf Club on 27 June, Grootfontein Golf Club on 18 July, Mariental Golf Club on 1 August, Rossmund Golf Course on 29 August, Walvis Bay Golf Club on 5 September, Henties Bay Golf and Lifestyle Estate on 12 September, Omeya Golf Club on 26 September, with the final taking place at Windhoek Golf Club on 13 November.

The 2026 series is co-sponsored by: Autohaus Windhoek, Bachmus & Caltex Retail – Namibia, AfricaOnline Namibia, Agra ProVision, B2Gold Corp, Arebbusch Travel Lodge, JTC Namibia, King Price Insurance, Maranatha Poultry, N/a’an ku se, Namibia Wine Merchants, Pupkewitz Megabuild, SCI Namibia, and the official media partner, Radiowave.

