S. Africa’s provincial gov’t condemns burning of shops owned by foreigners

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 27 — South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial government on Tuesday condemned the looting and burning of shops owned by foreign nationals.

Some local people went into the Durban city center on Monday, looted shops owned by foreigners, and burnt the retailers, accusing them of stealing opportunities, jobs and being responsible for crimes.

“The executive council condemns the rampant looting and public violence against foreign nationals which also included South Africans who were victimized as they were mistaken for being foreign nationals,” said KZN government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso.

“The government welcomes the arrests of five suspects who participated in public violence. The province will not allow the state of lawlessness and bail for those who were arrested must be opposed by the state,” he added.

He said the government will establish an integrated law enforcement team to focus on the enforcement of immigration, employment, and trade laws.

“The provincial government further appeals for engagement and peaceful resolution of any areas of challenges. Violence has never solved any problem. In fact, it is breaking the law,” he said.

