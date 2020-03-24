Kenya’s COVID-19 cases rise to 25 as 9 more confirmed

NAIROBI, March 24 -- Kenya's Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 25. Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary for health, said the new cases were part of 82 samples tested at three laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours alone. "The new cases are already in isolation in different health facilities and are being monitored," Kagwe told journalists. He said the 25 cases confirmed so far are spread out across four counties across the country including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale. "Out of the nine cases, seven are Kenyans while two are foreigners. And of the seven Kenyans, three have contracted the virus from close contacts of previously confirmed cases while the four others contracted the same from countries that are affected with the virus," he said. He said the patients have already been taken into isolation facilities and are being monitored by medical personnel, together with others who previously turned positive. The official said that tracing for the new patients as well as those of the previous patients are ongoing. Kagwe said that all the cases that tested positive are responding well to treatment under the watch of medical personnel. He said that out of 745 people that have been admitted for observation in isolation centers, 98 have been discharged after completing their 14 days follow up period. So far 647 close contacts, he said, are being monitored by medical personnel while 15 people are awaiting their results. Kagwe announced that the government is in the process of fast-tracking the testing process to enable suspected cases to receive results in time. Xinhua