NamibRe, Huawei and Namibmills join MTC Knock Project sponsors.

Windhoek, Aug 18 – Established corporates NamibMills through their Top Score brand, Namibia National Reinsurance Corporation (NamibRe) and leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart device Huawei Namibia, became the latest sponsors to the much-anticipated MTC Knockout Project with a hefty N$50 000 each.

The three corporates have now joined diamond entity NAMDIA and National Housing Enterprise (NHE) who bolstered the charity initiative last week bringing now the collective sponsorship amount from corporates to N$ 250 000. The project aims to raise an amount not less than N$1.5 million from corporates and ticket sales, and more sponsors are being called on board to partner with this unique project – aimed to address the burning issue of homelessness in Namibia.

The MTC Knockout Project is a charity event in the format of peer music concert pairing imminent personalities to perform as their favourite local Namibian musicians, and it is set to address and amplify discourse around homelessness while raising funds to the course.

NamibRe, Namibmills and Huawei, in partnering with MTC selected and endorsed the personalities of Robyn Nakaambo, Isack Hamata and entrepreneur Johnny Doeseb in that order.

Commenting at the sponsorship announcement, NamibRe Chief Corporate Communications Officer Elizabeth Nailenge lauded MTC for the initiative while revealing the eventual realities brought by COVID 19 pandemic are that hard to comprehend.

“We had to really ask ourselves what it really means for someone to be homeless. So when we saw the initiative by MTC, he simply wanted to help. We want to help someone by restoring their dignity, and social safety. Shelter is a basic and we can only achieve this when our people’s lives have dignity,” said Nailenge.

Media personality Robyn Nakaambo who plights her trade as a communication expert in the pension fund industry, but remains vocal in the entertainment space was excited starting a journey with NamibRe, as their endorsed personality.

“This initiative is so close to my heart. It is no secret that a lot of people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. One can only imagine what life has become for them but it is certainly not something pleasant. This is why I decided to take part in this and I’m very happy that NamibRe has come on board,” said Nakaambo.

Namibmills through their brand Top Score also lauded the initiative saying it was one that they could not stay away from. Namibmills Corporate Brands Manager Adens Kamwi share the following sentiments:

“It is indeed an honor for Top Score to be associated with this project. The issue of homelessness is a scourge that has plagued our nation for long and we would like to thank MTC for addressing this issue. At Top Score we believe that there is power in the kick and MTC today is telling us that there is power in the voice, so we must use our voices to elevate the debates on homelessness,” said Kamwi.

Football enthusiast, veteran journalist-cum public relations expert and social philanthropist Isack Hamata will in the course of the second edition of the MTC Knockout Project carry the Top Score brand and was pleased to receive the endorsement while narrating an ordeal of how he assists the homeless annually on his birthday.

“I said yes to the challenge so that together we improve the lives of the homeless. These people need security and be assured that the people of Namibia love them. I joined this event not because I want to go sing and dance, that is secondary. That is a one-day event, but it has a lifetime impact and that is what we and other personalities involved would like to do,” said Hamata.

MTS’s Tim Ekandjo applauded the three corporates for their brave step to join the telco and digital enable to fighting homelessness while also calling on the public to purchase online tickets for the event scheduled for 3 October 2020.

Online viewing tickets are available on MTC service menu by dialing *682#, selecting ‘Bundles’ option, followed by option 5 “Knockout” and a ‘Yes’ confirmation at a cost of N$50.

This give you a return SMS with your Login details for the show, zero rated.

The online ticket is zero rated, this means that once you have purchased the online ticket, all you need is access to a smart device/laptop/computer and no data charges will apply to watch the concern online on the 03RD October 2020.

“This is not so much about the concert but the course. We are going to make sure that with the little donation we get, we will impact a Namibian in need. We cannot build houses with words, unfortunately we need money and we thus would like to thank the corporate for their contribution, and challenge others to still come on board.” said Ekandjo.

NDN Reporter

