Lives and Health of our Citizens remains Government priority:Geingob

Windhoek,Aug 16-President Geingob said “the lives and health of our citizens remain our priority in the fight against COVID-19”. He made this remarks while addressing the head of state and government at virtual 40th of SADC summit held today.

“No doubt, our Governments have made unprecedented sacrifices to mitigate the effects of this viral pandemic. Such sacrifices include the closing of borders, lockdowns and curfews, and the closing of

schools, to mention but a few.

As developing countries, we diverted funding towards our respective

COVID-19 responses, something that none of us expected to do when the outbreak started. In the midst of the global crisis,

Governments, citizens and civil society organizations have shown

remarkable solidarity, especially in helping the most vulnerable

members of our societies.

Individuals, NGOs, churches, and the private sector all rallied

together to assist the poor, the homeless, including those without

access to clean drinking water. The tremendous support of the

private sector during these trying times has further highlighted the

need for the Region to ensure that we put in place more effective mechanisms for engaging our private sector.

“Your Excellency Chairperson,

Following the announcement by the World Health continental and regional level, recommended that face-to-face

meetings should be discontinued.

The reality is that we have now adjusted to meeting virtually, a challenge to multilateral diplomacy and Pan-African solidarity.

Although social distancing has become the current norm, this global pandemic has highlighted the importance of people-centered development programmes”.



To date, Namibia has recorded 4,154 positive COVID-19 cases. Of

these, 2,370 have recovered, while 1,749 remain active. Sadly, we

have lost 35 of our people to the pandemic.

Namibia, like other countries has experienced job losses as a result

of the pandemic. However, I are opportunities to re-skill and

up-skill our people to leverage the prospects that come from new

technology. The region must therefore continue to cooperate and

explore new strategies to revive our economies.

As I conclude, I wish to emphasize that we must remain resolute

and emerge from this pandemic better equipped and prepared to

deal with any future threats. Our unity and the pursuit of regional

integration must remain at the forefront of our actions in order to build a stronger and more prosperous region.

I am therefore pleased to note that the Region adopted SADC Guidelines to ensure the continued transportation of all goods,

products and services in our region, and in the tripartite area of

SADC, COMESA and EAC, in the midst of the pandemic.



Namibia takes the floor to congratulate Your Excellency Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, and outgoing Chairperson of SADC, for the successful conclusion of your tenure at the helm of our regional organization.

President Geingob equally congratulate, President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi for taking over the leadership of SADC at a very difficult time for our region and humanity at large.



At the same occasion President Geingob to pay homage to a fallen hero and icon of African liberation, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania, His

Excellency Benjamin Mkapa, to whom Namibians owe a debt of gratitude for his role in our independence. The late President Mkapa dedicated his life to strengthening democratic governance in Africa,as well as the pursuit of economic emancipation for the people of

our continent. Without question, the invaluable contributions of this

outstanding luminary have left an indelible mark on our region and

the continent at large.

“I therefore express my condolences to the Mkapa family, the fraternal people of Tanzania, the SADC Region and the African

Union.

NDN Reporter