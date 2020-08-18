LPM Youth concerns with high suicide rate among the youth.

The Landless People’s Movement (LPM) Youth Command Element said they are worried about the ascalating number of suicide in the country among the youth, hence there is a need to be worried.

The Youth Command Element sent out statements after various suicide reports were reported recently in the media.

” We are devastated by what we have been witnessing in the media; a young nine-year old girl from Walvis Bay ended her own life. This was followed tragically by another thirteen-year old boy and twenty-three-year-old woman from Swakopmund. We are told that the best years of someone’s life should be in their youth. Why then are we having such an increase in suicide by young people?

If we say that the youth of today are the future of tomorrow, this rising issue should be a big concern to the Nation”.



LPM Youth Command Element urges the community at large to take this matter very

seriously. Depression is real. The issues that young people are facing need to be addressed as soon as possible. As black African parents we have a culture of not acknowledging, speaking or addressing depression in our homes. We would rather not talk about it and let our children

suffer from this very real illness. It is one of the main reasons why youth commit suicide.

Unemployment, family violence, including physical, sexual, verbal and emotional abuse are all (too) common in Namibian homes.

How can we best tackle the suicide rise? We urge the community to listen without bringing judgement to them. To not compare them but to embrace them, love them and understand them. As the LPM Youth Command Element we stand with you and we send our love to you as

a community that cares. Together we are stronger!

Issued on behalf of LPM Student and Youth Command Hilma Goses National Spokesperson for the LPM Youth Command Element.

NDN Reporter