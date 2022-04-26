Namibia launches national consultations on Stockholm+50 initiative

WINDHOEK, April 26 — Namibia’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism (MEFT) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Monday officially launched the national consultation activities of the Stockholm+50 initiative in Windhoek, the Namibian capital.

The aim of the initiative is to gather Namibian voices and opinions on environmental issues that will be discussed at a high-level meeting in Stockholm, Sweden from June 2 to 3, 2022. The initiative will run under the theme “a healthy planet for the prosperity of all – our responsibility, our opportunity.”

Speaking at the launch, MEFT Deputy Minister Heather Sibungo said the commemoration of Stockholm+50 this year, will act as a springboard to accelerate the implementation of the UN Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals, including the 2030 Agenda, Paris Agreement on climate change, the post-2020 global Biodiversity Framework, and encourage the adoption of green post-COVID-19 recovery plans.

“Namibia is very grateful to the support from the Swedish government through UNDP for making it possible for Namibia to conduct national consultations on Stockholm+50,” she added.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Anne Madzara at the launch said she looks forward to hearing all the voices from different demographics based on experience and aspirations for a healthy planet.

“More important than ever, the youths, women, children need to make their voices heard which should lead us to ambitious and aggressive action to adapt and mitigate against the vagaries of climate change,” she added.