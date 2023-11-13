Nedbank Namibia’s Green Initiative Blossoms in Osona Village

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 13 — On 2 November, Nedbank Namibia embraced a commitment to sustainability by donating trees valued at N$25,000 to Osona Village through Okamita Properties, a local property developer actively engaged in the village’s development.

As Osona Village experiences a surge in homeownership, the collaboration between Nedbank Namibia and Okamita Properties becomes pivotal. This tree donation aligns with the Okamita Properties One Tree at a Time initiative, marking a significant stride towards a greener future.

The strategically planted trees in front of various houses in Osona serve a multifaceted purpose. Not only do they absorb noise, but they also refresh the atmosphere, act as windbreaks, provide shade, and enhance the overall quality of life in the community.

Nedbank Namibia, in its ongoing dedication to environmental stewardship, takes a proactive approach to foster sustainable living environments. This tree donation to Osona Village reflects Nedbank Namibia’s unwavering commitment to eco-conscious initiatives and community well-being.

Amanda von Wielligh, Head of Secured Lending at Nedbank Namibia, emphasized the bank’s role in environmental preservation, stating, “As money experts who do good, preserving the environment and promoting a sustainable future is at the core of what we do at Nedbank Namibia. We are excited to partner with Okamita Properties and contribute to their vision of a green and eco-conscious community. This donation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the well-being of the communities we serve.”

Jaco Koen of Okamita Properties echoed the sentiment, highlighting the transformative impact of trees on community living. “Trees make communities livable for people as they add that layer of beauty and create an environment beneficial to one’s physical and mental health. Since the launch of the initiative in September 2023, more than 80 trees have been planted. We, at Okamita Properties, extend our gratitude to Nedbank Namibia for contributing to our vision,” he expressed.

Nedbank Namibia’s tree donation stands as a symbol of collaboration, environmental consciousness, and a shared commitment to nurturing thriving, sustainable communities.