Namibia’s ‘speed queens’ to miss 400m Olympic race

WINDHOEK, July 2 — Namibia’s two sprinting queens, Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi’s dream to participate in the 400m Olympic events were shattered after they were ruled not eligible by World Athletics.

The two athletes who were scheduled to take part in the 400m races at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics “have a natural high testosterone level” and according to the rules of World Athletics, they are not eligible to participate in events from 400m to 1600m, said Namibia National Olympic Committee and Commonwealth Games Association (NNOC-CGA) President, Abner Xoagub on Friday.

“It is important to understand that both our athletes were not aware of this condition neither did any family member, their coach, or the NNOC-CGA were aware of it,” he said.

Xoagub said the NNOC-CGA and their medical officer, Ben Viljoen are in close contact with Stephane Bermon, medical officer of World Athletics, regarding the way forward.

“We will analyze all information and apply it in the best interest of those two young girls. We are positive on their future as elite athletes,” he added.

Xoagub meanwhile said that both Christine and Beatrice will be able to compete in the 100m and 200m events at the Olympics.

Local media The Namibian said the two athletes did not meet the World Athletics eligibility regulations for female classification that apply for the event as “their testosterone levels are too high”.

– Xinhua