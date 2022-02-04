NBA preview, 4-10 February 2022

WINDHOEK, FEB 4 – Viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to thrills and spills from the world’s best basketball league, with ESPN and ESPN 2 the premier venues for coverage of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The 2021-22 season will continue through the week of Friday 4 to Thursday 10 February 2022.

The first of two live NBA Regular Season games this week arrives on the morning of Saturday 5 February, as the Utah Jazz welcome the Brooklyn Nets to the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City (04:00 LIVE on ESPN 2).

Jazz coach Quin Snyder has called on his team to put their focus on their own performances and forget about possible bad decisions from referees. “We got hung up in some individual confrontations with referees that I thought distracted us,” Snyder said after a recent loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Regardless of whether the call is right or wrong — we can’t have that in a game like this because your margin for error is so small.”

The second game of the week sees the Nets in action again on the road, as they head to the Ball Area in Colorado to face the Denver Nuggets on the evening of Sunday 6 February (22:30 LIVE on ESPN 2).

The Nuggets will be looking to star man Nikola Jokic to continue shining, with coach Michael Malone insisting that the Serbian is “one of the more disrespected reigning MVPs that I can think of in terms of the attention”.

“But if you open up the dictionary, look up the word consistency, there’s going to be a picture of Nikola there. That’s going back to the bubble, that’s going back to a 72-game season last year, and this year we knew Jamal [Murray] was going to be out for an extended period. When you add a Michael Porter, when you add a P.J. Dozier to that [injured] list, it even becomes more incredible what he’s doing.”

The Nets, meanwhile, will be without key man Kevin Durant after his sprained knee suffered in mid-January, but James Harden says the rest of the squad will step up in the absence of ‘KD’.

“Guys got to step up,” Harden said. “It’s simple. Obviously, we know how great of a player KD is and what he brings to the table each and every night consistently. So guys got to step up and fill that role and just continue to compete our butts off.”

NBA match broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 5 February

04:00: Utah Jazz v Brooklyn Nets – LIVE on ESPN 2

Sunday 6 February

22:30: Denver Nuggets v Brooklyn Nets – LIVE on ESPN – MultiChoice Namibia