Namibia’s Film Week 2026 opens in Windhoek with over 150 African films

WINDHOEK, March 12 — The fifth edition of Namibia’s Film Week opened in the capital city of Windhoek on Thursday, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences for a four-day showcase of African cinema at the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

According to organizers and local media reports, the festival will screen more than 150 films from 16 African countries, including 64 Namibian productions, alongside panel discussions, masterclasses and workshops.

The Film Week aims to promote Namibian and African storytelling while creating a platform for professional exchange, skills development and audience engagement.

“The Film Week is the Namibia Film Commission’s flagship platform for celebrating film as both a creative and economic sector in the country,” said Namibia Film Commission spokesperson Nicola Muranda.

“Its main goal is to showcase Namibian storytelling, strengthen the local film ecosystem and connect our filmmakers with broader African perspectives,” she said.

She added that the event serves as an important public exhibition platform for local productions and helps nurture demand for Namibian films and a local film-going culture. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

