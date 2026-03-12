Namibia eyes mineral value addition under industrial decarbonization drive

WINDHOEK, March 12– Namibia is seeking to expand mineral beneficiation and develop low-carbon manufacturing as part of efforts to advance green industrialization and diversify its economy, a senior official has said.

Speaking at a workshop on industrial decarbonization Wednesday, Kaire Mbuende, director general of the National Planning Commission, said Namibia aims to leverage the Climate Investment Funds Industrial Decarbonization Program to support investments in value addition, low-carbon production and modern industrial systems.

“The project pipeline emerging from this initiative demonstrates the scale of opportunity before us,” Mbuende said, noting that proposed investments focus on mineral beneficiation, low-carbon manufacturing and value addition in critical minerals.

According to him, the initiative is expected to modernize Namibia’s production systems, expand domestic industrial value chains and position the country competitively in emerging global green markets.

The program will also stimulate demand for supporting infrastructure, including energy transmission networks, logistics corridors, industrial parks, water infrastructure and digital systems, which are key priorities under Namibia’s development framework, he said.

The initiative aligns with the country’s Sixth National Development Plan and represents an opportunity to translate national development policies into practical industrial investments while mobilizing private sector participation and easing pressure on the national budget, Mbuende said.

Namibia is working with international partners, including the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the International Finance Corporation, to support the transition toward climate-aligned industries, he said.

“Namibia now stands ready to move from policy ambition to industrial implementation,” Mbuende said, adding that the industrial decarbonization program offers a platform to build modern industries, strengthen infrastructure and accelerate inclusive economic growth. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

