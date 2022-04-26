NEDBANK NAMIBIA SPONSORS 41st ANNUAL MEDICAL Congress.

Windhoek, April 26- – The Annual Medical Congress hosted by the Medical Association of Namibia (MAN) took place earlier this month at the Village in Windhoek. The congress, sponsored for the second time by Nedbank Namibia, concentrated on this year’s theme: “Controversies in Medicine.”

The two-day plenary session opened the floor to seasoned healthcare and medical experts presenting on an array of topics including “Artificial Intelligence in Ophthalmology” by Dr. Sven Oberholzer, “Internal Medicine in Rural Namibia,” by Dr. Juline Smit, “Anxiety in a Time of Angst,” by Dr. Belinda Bruwer and a host of other topics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of maintaining a robust healthcare system in both the public and private domains, highlighting the continued need for agility, expertise, and information sharing. Nedbank Namibia remains a committed partner to MAN, as the congress provides a platform for healthcare experts to convene and exchange information on the latest progress made in the medical field.

“We at Nedbank Namibia want to continue to use our expertise and resources to support the medical industry and all those that are connected to it,” said Gernot de Klerk, Head: Marketing and Communications during his remarks delivered at the Congress.

De Klerk took the opportunity to introduce a distinct new product offering by Nedbank Namibia catering specifically to medical professionals, their families and their medical businesses.

“We have prioritised convenience in financing your business needs, and have taken the hassle out of banking, so you can focus on your patients,” De Klerk went on to say. Through the “Medical Banking offering,” Nedbank will join hands with individuals as they progress from medical students to becoming registered practitioners, adjusting to each unique phase their journey finds them in.

The new offering specifically responds to medical professionals’ real needs—such as investing in new equipment and premises—by providing dedicated assistance to manage both their personal and practice matters in a true one-stop relationship banking service.

Nedbank Namibia will continue to enhance this tailor-made offering which is meant to add value to the lives, families, and businesses of medical professionals. Through continuous engagement and market research, Nedbank will ensure that the product remains responsive to the needs of medical professionals. “The bank pledges to truly take care of those who are taking care of all of us,” De Klerk concluded.

It is of paramount importance to Nedbank Namibia that continuous improvement of Namibia’s medical fraternity remains a priority. Further topics under discussion during the Congress included, COVID @CVS Implications, Treatment Protocols: Anecdotal vs Evidence Based, Principles of Better Practice Management, Alternative Pain Management, Onco Functional Balance, Heart Failure Toolbox, Fertility and Lockdown, and Sexual Misconduct.

MAN is a voluntary association for medical doctors registered and practicing in Namibia. The Association continues to strive to uplift the vocation of Medicine by the medical fraternity to all sectors of the Namibian community.

