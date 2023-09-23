Financial Constraints Force Namibia to Withdraw from Zone 6 Volleyball Championships

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 23 — The Namibian Volleyball Federation (NVF) has regrettably announced the withdrawal of the senior national volleyball team from the highly anticipated 2023 Zone 6 Nations Championships. The championship was originally scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe from September 26 to September 30.

The decision to withdraw from the team was necessitated by financial constraints, as the NVF faced difficulties in securing the essential funding required for participation. While the Ministry of Sports, Youth and National Service had committed to providing transportation for the team, the NVF was unable to source the funds necessary for other critical components, including accommodation, meals, and allowances for both players and staff.

In a statement issued on August 23, 2023, the NVF expressed its deep disappointment in having to make this tough call but underscored the decision’s importance in safeguarding the financial sustainability of the federation.

Throughout the process, the NVF had diligently pursued financial support from various potential partners, yet regrettably, these efforts did not yield the desired outcome. The federation’s executive committee took the opportunity to extend heartfelt appreciation to the selection committee, players, and coaches for their unwavering commitment and dedication in the face of these unforeseen challenges.

The withdrawal of the Namibian volleyball team from the Zone 6 Nations Championships represents a significant setback for the country’s volleyball community. This prestigious tournament typically assembles the region’s top teams, providing a valuable platform for competition and growth.

The NVF, however, remains steadfast in its commitment to the development of volleyball in Namibia. The federation affirmed its ongoing dedication to exploring viable avenues for securing the necessary funding to support the national team, ensuring that Namibian volleyball can continue to flourish on the regional and international stage.