Namibian urges action against rising gender-based violence

WINDHOEK, Nov. 29 — Namibia’s Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare, Doreen Sioka on Tuesday underscored the need to address Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and expressed deep concern over the increased instances of child sexual abuse involving biological fathers, family members, and neighbours.

Speaking at the launch of 16 Days of Activism Against GBV, Sioka said, “Violence against women and girls is one of the most predominant and unescapable human rights violations.”

“GBV is a concern in Namibia. According to the Demographic Health Survey (2013), Namibia has a GBV prevalence rate of 33 percent. In 2022, the Namibian Police force recorded 5,356 GBV-related cases, of which 1,378 account for rape cases,” she said.

According to the 2017 National GBV Baseline Study, the primary drivers of GBV in Namibia encompass unequal power relations, poverty, unemployment, substance abuse, and negative cultural practices such as child marriage, with the study further highlighting that the prevalent forms of GBV in the country are domestic violence and sexual abuse.

The minister highlighted key prevention strategies, including the implementation of a National Plan of Action on GBV and efforts to incorporate GBV messages into national campaigns. (Xinhua)